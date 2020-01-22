A wonderful night of events in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair in store le Leipreacháin an phóta mhóir

A pantomime penned by Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhrighde can be nothing other than wonderful and those who go to enjoy it at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair are in for a real treat.

Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhrighde has been immersed in drama, production and stage-life from an early age and over the years he has perfected his art.

Mr Mac Giolla Bhrighde has often appeared in TG4 productions.

Leipreacháin an phóta mhóir is his latest work and it is bound to be full to the very brim with joy and laughter.

The production takes to the stage on January 24, 25, 26 and 30, 31 at 8pm.

And, for those of you are busy during the month of January - you will also have the opportunity of viewing it in February, 1 at 3pm.