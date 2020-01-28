Kinncasslagh Rowing Club's new boat ignites a new wave of enthusiasm

The kincasslagh Rowing Club are delighted with the arrival of a new Fisa Quad rowing boat.

This is the first boat the club has purchased in over four decades.

Those at the club would like to extend their thanks to Jamie Sweeney for his big effort in filling out the paperwork and securing the grant from Sports Capital Ireland.

The club would also like to thank the McGonagle family for their storage and care of the boats. Those at the club would also like to show their gratitude to Shaun Molloy of Loughros Point Rowing Club who traveled to Cork to pick up the boat and delivered it to those at the rowing club.

This style of boat is to be included in the 2024 Olympics.