Islanders eager to be informed of the number of visitors that came to islands

Contact
Members of the Island Committee Meeting said that they would like to be informed of the number of people who have visited their islands at a meeting which was held in Dungloe on Tuesday.
Counters had been placed on islands off the coast of Donegal to ascertain the number of people who were visiting our islands.
At the meeting on Tuesday, Mairín Uí Fhearraigh said that the information would prove valuable to islanders and asked council officials if it would be possible to be facilitated with the numbers obtained from the counters.
Independent councillor, Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuic said that certain islands enjoyed a favourable number of visitors last year. Most notably Arranmore and Gola Island.
"Arranmore was busier than ever, last year," he said.
He also commended those who make the island experience happen in Donegal.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.