Islanders eager to be informed of the number of visitors that came to islands

Members of the Island Committee Meeting said that they would like to be informed of the number of people who have visited their islands at a meeting which was held in Dungloe on Tuesday.

Counters had been placed on islands off the coast of Donegal to ascertain the number of people who were visiting our islands.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Mairín Uí Fhearraigh said that the information would prove valuable to islanders and asked council officials if it would be possible to be facilitated with the numbers obtained from the counters.

Independent councillor, Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuic said that certain islands enjoyed a favourable number of visitors last year. Most notably Arranmore and Gola Island.

"Arranmore was busier than ever, last year," he said.

He also commended those who make the island experience happen in Donegal.