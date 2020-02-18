Lilis Ó Laoire to be awarded Singer of the Year at TG4 awards in Belfast this weekend

Donegal's coveted sean-nós singer, Lilis Ó Laoire, will be awarded the title 'Singer of the Year,' at the Gradam Ceoil music awards in Belfast this weekend.

Lillis Ó Laoire won an Corn Uí Riada in 1991 and again in 1994. The singer and author has an immense appreciation of the sean-nós tradition in Donegal and is widely recognised for his expertise in this area.

The 2020 Gradam Ceoil music awards take place at the Waterfront Hall on Sunday, February 23. The internationally acclaimed traditional Irish music award ceremony will welcome an array of prestigious guests including Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, GAA Presidential Candidate Jarlath Burns and Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey.

Trad sensation Beoga, who collaborated with Ed Sheeran for his 2017 chart topping hit ‘Galway Girl,’ will also take to the stage alongside the 2020 award recipients for what is set to be the biggest Gradam Ceoil to date.

Beoga talked about their upcoming performance and return to Belfast: “We are delighted to be involved in the 23rd annual Gradam Ceoil TG4 traditional music awards celebration. We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious event that celebrates highly-talented Irish and international musicians and we can’t wait to take to the wonderful Waterfront Hall stage on 23rd February.”

“It is shaping up to be an incredible showing of the best in Irish traditional music, and we look forward to playing in Belfast on the night.”

This year’s start-studded ceremony will be televised live on TG4 at 9:30pm and will be available to stream worldwide on the TG4 player both live and on catch-up on TG4.ie Also available for the first time on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland.

Women lead the way in this year's accolades, with 'Musician of the Year', 'Young Musician of the Year' and 'Composer of the Year' all set to be awarded to highly talented female musicians. Harper Laoise Kelly from Westport, Co. Mayo is this year’s TG4's 'Musician of the Year' and is one of the youngest recipients of the main award to date.

Fiddle and Cello player, Sharon Howley, from Kilfenora, Co. Clare has been selected as the 2019 Young Musician of the Year, having been immersed in traditional music from a young age with a rich musical lineage.



The other award recipients are Lifetime Achievement Award to Séamus Connolly, Outstanding Contribution Award to Nenagh's Ned Kelly and Composer of the Year to Josephine Marsh.

