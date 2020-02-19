Forensic examination to be conducted on the human remains which were discovered on Bunbeg Beach, Donegal

A forensic examination is to be carried out on a human leg which was found by a member of the public on Machaire Gathlán beach, yesterday.

The discovery was made around noon on Tuesday, February 19.

Bunbeg gardaí attended the beach and located the human remains. The area was subsequently sealed off. Gardaí and the Coast Guard have concluded their searches at this time.

Read also: Searches underway after human remains found on Donegal beach

A shoreline and coastal search was carried out on Tuesday coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Station. The local coast guard unit in Bunbeg and a helicopter from Sligo were involved in the operation on Tuesday.

Islands were also searched during the search. However, adverse weather conditions hindered the operation.

Gardaí are currently pursuing a line of inquiry in relation to the discovery. However, the outcome of the forensic analysis will determine a definite line of inquiry.