Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Councillor says that authority needs to show leadership in relation to the coronavirus

Cllr says that authority should use databases to communicate messages

Donegal County Council passes 2017 budget with increased spending of €2.2m

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A councillor at the Glenties Municipal District has said that Donegal County Council (DCC) needs to play its part in relation to the coronavirus. 

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher was speaking at the Glenties Municipal District meeting which was held in Gaoth Dobhair today, Tuesday. 

She told councillors that she had been in contact with councillors on the Emergency Planning Policy Group. The group consists of the chairperson of each municipal district and was established at the council AGM in June to deal with emergency situations. 

Cllr Gallagher said: "I have contacted them all to see if we can get together before the end of the week. We don’t know what the next two weeks will bring. We are a service and we also need to know how we can play our part in helping."

She said that the authority provide essential services and need to play an active role. 

Ms Gallagher said that DCC needs to adopt a joined-up-approach and agree a protocol: "We need to protect ourselves and our staff by putting our shoulder to the wheel and helping HSE and other organisations."

She said that should the DCC need to find an isolation premises that perhaps the authority may help find one. 

Meanwhile, council officials said that a number of meetings had been held by Donegal County Council in relation to the issue. 

The council have prepared a business continuity plan which can change. 

Council officials are working in line with HSE guidelines.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie