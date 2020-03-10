Councillor says that authority needs to show leadership in relation to the coronavirus

A councillor at the Glenties Municipal District has said that Donegal County Council (DCC) needs to play its part in relation to the coronavirus.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher was speaking at the Glenties Municipal District meeting which was held in Gaoth Dobhair today, Tuesday.

She told councillors that she had been in contact with councillors on the Emergency Planning Policy Group. The group consists of the chairperson of each municipal district and was established at the council AGM in June to deal with emergency situations.

Cllr Gallagher said: "I have contacted them all to see if we can get together before the end of the week. We don’t know what the next two weeks will bring. We are a service and we also need to know how we can play our part in helping."

She said that the authority provide essential services and need to play an active role.

Ms Gallagher said that DCC needs to adopt a joined-up-approach and agree a protocol: "We need to protect ourselves and our staff by putting our shoulder to the wheel and helping HSE and other organisations."

She said that should the DCC need to find an isolation premises that perhaps the authority may help find one.

Meanwhile, council officials said that a number of meetings had been held by Donegal County Council in relation to the issue.

The council have prepared a business continuity plan which can change.

Council officials are working in line with HSE guidelines.