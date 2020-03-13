Events that are cancelled at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair due to coronavirus

The jazz festival that was to take place at Amarclann Ghaoth Dobhair on March 14 is cancelled as a result of the coronavirus.

Other events that have been cancelled are 'Abair Amach' which was to take place on March 28.

Bialann Ard na gCeapairí will be oped daily from 11am - 5pm in line with HSE guidance in relation to the coronavirus.

