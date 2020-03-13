Contact

Visitors being discouraged from travelling to Donegal Island in bid to protect the elderly and vulnerable from coronavirus

The people of Tory Island have plenty of supplies on the island and a home delivery service has been introduced

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Visitors are being discouraged from traveling to Tory Island in an effort to protect the elderly and the vulnerable from the coronavirus. 

The manager of Comharchumann Oileán Thoraigh, Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill said that following a meeting the management of  the Tory Ferry it has been decided to discourage visitors to the Island, as much as possible, until March 31, due to the coronavirus."

The situation will be reviewed again, next week.

Meanwhile, mother-of-three, Saskia Lévy Rodgers, said all children's activities have been cancelled on the island until March 29. 

Mrs Rodgers said that everything islanders need or require is currently available in their local shop and people are not panicking in relation to the coronavirus situation. 

At present, the Tory island resident is helping her three children with their school work at home. People will still continue to go to the mainland to shop, if they need to,  she said. 

Mrs Rodgers who has lived on the island for 10 years said: "We have less contact with crowds on the island, so as long as there is no coronavirus case on Tory we are fine."

Jacqui and Jimmy Mac Ruaidhrí are offering islanders who do not want to come to the shop due to coronavirus/Covid-19 a home delivery service. 

