Visitors being discouraged from travelling to Donegal Island in bid to protect the elderly and vulnerable from coronavirus

Contact
Visitors discouraged to visit Tory Island due to coronavirus
Visitors are being discouraged from traveling to Tory Island in an effort to protect the elderly and the vulnerable from the coronavirus.
The manager of Comharchumann Oileán Thoraigh, Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill said that following a meeting the management of the Tory Ferry it has been decided to discourage visitors to the Island, as much as possible, until March 31, due to the coronavirus."
The situation will be reviewed again, next week.
Meanwhile, mother-of-three, Saskia Lévy Rodgers, said all children's activities have been cancelled on the island until March 29.
Mrs Rodgers said that everything islanders need or require is currently available in their local shop and people are not panicking in relation to the coronavirus situation.
At present, the Tory island resident is helping her three children with their school work at home. People will still continue to go to the mainland to shop, if they need to, she said.
Mrs Rodgers who has lived on the island for 10 years said: "We have less contact with crowds on the island, so as long as there is no coronavirus case on Tory we are fine."
Jacqui and Jimmy Mac Ruaidhrí are offering islanders who do not want to come to the shop due to coronavirus/Covid-19 a home delivery service.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.