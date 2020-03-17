The people of Dunlewey have, once again, stepped to the fore and offered a helping hand to all those in their community who may have to self-isolate, at this time

Coiste Forbartha Dhún Lúiche have moved to reassure all those in their community that assistance will be provided for all those who need it, at this time.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "In the event that you or a relation find the need to self-isolate and require help with day to day needs such as groceries or medicine collections please contact Noreen at 0868349112 or Paul at 087 830 0744."

It is certain that this level of community spirit will help ease the concerns of those who may be feeling anxious at this time.