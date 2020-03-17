Members of the Gaoth Dobhair community decked one of Donegal's most famous landmarks our for St Patrick's day

It may well be a St Patrick's Day to remember, mainly because of the Covid-19 outbreak, self isolation and lack of parades throughout the country but members of the Gaoth Dobhair community have raised spirits by decking Bád Eddie out in festive lights to celebrate this festive day.

Bád Eddie is the iconic boat which lies on the beach in Bunbeg.

Not keen to let the day pass by without celebration, they fixed the twinkling lights onto the boat in a bid to spread some positivity during these uncertain times.