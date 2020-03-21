Warning of disruption to water supply in west Donegal

Water main improvement works in Falcarragh will cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses on Monday.

Irish Water said customers in Baile Chonaill, An Fál Carrach and surrounding areas will experience disruption to water supply from 9am until 5pm.

Customers have been notified that during these essential planned works homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network. Irish Water said the temporary disruption allows the improvement of the overall security of water supply by repairing leaks or making new connections.

The majority of customers should still have some water available for handwashing in attic storage or hot water tanks for the period while the main water supply is disrupted, Irish Water said.

The utility said every effort will be made to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.