Councillor Noreen McGarvey nominated as Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District

Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey has been nominated as the new Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.

She was nominated to the position by both Councillors Anthony Molloy and Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuic.

Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher was nominated to the position of leas-chathaoirleach by Councillors Noreen McGarvey and Anthony Molloy.