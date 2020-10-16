Work to begin on new water mains in west Donegal

Work is to get underway to replace 724 metres of old and damaged water pipes in west Donegal.

The work at Calheam near Gortahork will see the mains replaced with new high-density polyethylene pipes, which will reduce water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The mains that are being replaced are located along the L-1113-2. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farrans Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed next month.

Declan Cawley of Irish Water said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management in place during delivery. The community will be notified of this in advance. Alternative routes will be available, and diversions will be clearly sign-posted. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient, and crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential work.”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.