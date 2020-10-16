Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Work to begin on new water mains in west Donegal

The work near Gortahork will see the mains replaced with new pipes

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

The mains that are being replaced are located along the L-1113-2

Reporter:

Reporter

Work is to get underway to replace 724 metres of old and damaged water pipes in west Donegal.

The work at Calheam near Gortahork will see the mains replaced with new high-density polyethylene pipes, which will reduce water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

The mains that are being replaced are located along the L-1113-2. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farrans Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed next month.

Declan Cawley of Irish Water said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management in place during delivery. The community will be notified of this in advance. Alternative routes will be available, and diversions will be clearly sign-posted. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient, and crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential work.”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie