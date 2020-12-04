New Covid-19 testing laboratory in Donegal could create up to 50 new jobs

Healthcare diagnostics company Randox has announced it plans to build a new Covid-19 testing laboratory at Randox Teoranta in Dungloe - and this is could lead to up to 50 new jobs.

The company, a partner in the UK’s National Covid-19 Testing Programme, is expected to open the new lab in Donegal in early 2021.

The facilities will complement the already existing Covid labs at its County Antrim site, which has completed more than six million tests since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Last month, the company lodged a planning application with Donegal Co. Council, seeking a change of use of an existing two storey building named Canada House, from an office to use as a laboratory, with associated works, including the provision of two temporary portacabins for use as a canteen. A detailed 41 page appropriate assessment report was submitted with the plans.

A decision on whether to grant planning permission is due on December 15.

Randox Founder and Managing Director Dr Peter FitzGerald, commented: “Our research and development facility at Randox Teoranta in Dungloe is already responsible for about 14% of our overall manufacturing and R&D work, and a lot of the technology we have developed there is fundamental to our work – not only for Covid-19 but for other health issues including Alzheimer’s disease, Chronic Kidney Disease and Stroke.

“Our new Covid-19 laboratory in Donegal is an exciting new capability which will, when complete, add significant capacity to Randox’s current Covid-19 testing programme.”

With its overall daily testing capacity having grown from just 150 tests a day in March this year, to 80,000 tests in December, Randox has taken on more than 750 new staff this year.

The company, which now conducts testing for passengers at Dublin Airport, hopes to create up to 50 new jobs at Randox Teoranta in support of the new Covid-19 laboratory.

Dr FitzGerald continued: “We are very lucky at Randox that we benefit from a strong talent pool of candidates across science, engineering and manufacturing, and those with experience in these areas have responded well to our call for support in the fight against Covid-19.

“We look forward to expanding our team at Randox Teoranta so that we may continue to retain and attract top scientific talent within Ireland.”

Randox Teoranta, based in Dungloe, County Donegal, was established in 2008, is a client company of Údarás na Gaeltachta, and currently employs 110 people.