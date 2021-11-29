Touching sculpture 'Suaimhneas' unveiled in Gaoth Dobhair

A poignant sculpture was unveiled in Gaoth Dobhair this weekend.
The sculpture titled Suaimhneas was unveiled in Pairc an Phobail in the Gaoth Dobhair business park in memory of young people who have passed away.
The sculpture will honour in loving memory of children, teenagers and young adults who have passed away in their youth through illness or through tragedy.
The sculpture was designed by John McCarron.
Among those in attendance at the small ceremony were an tAthair Brian Ó Fearraigh, Deputy Pearse Doherty, former Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher and those associated with Ionad Dhobhair.
