Remembering children and teenagers who have passed away at Remembering Service in Gortahork

A Remembering Service will be held in Teach Pobail Críos Rí on Wednesday, December 8, for parents who have lost children and teenagers at 8pm.
A Blessed Candle will be there on Wednesday and the names of those who have passed away will be read out during the special ceremony.
Everyone is invited to attend this service. Covid-19 regulations will be in place.
Should you require further information about this event, please call 086 797 9336.
Gardaí are warning local people to be extra careful on the roads until the driver has been identified and tracked down
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
