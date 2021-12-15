Efforts underway to raise vital funding to have an halla mór fixed in Dungloe

Efforts are underway in the Rosses town of Dungloe to raise funds to help fix the old parochial hall, known locally as an halla mór.

The floor is deemed to be unsafe due to decay and needs to be replaced, a fire detection and alarm system and an accessible toilet need to be fitted which would then make the premises accessible to all. These are the minimum essential works that must be carried out to make the hall safe to use again. Once completed the hall will once again be available to the community.

By participating in the Christmas Raffle you will help raise the co-contribution portion of the costs so that grant funding can be applied for. Raffle organisers are overwhelmed with the support they have received, to date, from the community, and wish to thank everyone for their generosity and wishes of good will.

You can get purchase your raffle ticket here. The much-anticipated draw will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 8pm, live on Facebook.

Here is a list of the prizes that you can win: