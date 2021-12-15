Search

15 Dec 2021

Efforts underway to raise vital funding to have an halla mór fixed in Dungloe

Efforts underway to raise vital funding to have an halla mór fixed in Dungloe

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Efforts are underway in the Rosses town of Dungloe to raise funds to help fix the old parochial hall, known locally as an halla mór.

The floor is deemed to be unsafe due to decay and needs to be replaced, a fire detection and alarm system and an accessible toilet need to be fitted which would then make the premises accessible to all. These are the minimum essential works that must be carried out to make the hall safe to use again. Once completed the hall will once again be available to the community.

By participating in the Christmas Raffle you will help raise the co-contribution portion of the costs so that grant funding can be applied for. Raffle organisers are overwhelmed with the support they have received, to date, from the community, and wish to thank everyone for their generosity and wishes of good will. 

You can get purchase your raffle ticket here. The much-anticipated draw will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 8pm, live on Facebook.  

Here is a list of the prizes that you can win: 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media