Calls for enhanced recycling services in west Donegal

Recycling
Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig is calling for an expansion of recycling centres in Dungloe.
The sole recycling facility in the Glenties Municipal District is based in Dungloe/An Clochán Liath.
This weekend, the Rosses-based councillor took to social media to highlight the need for more services.
He said he had spoken with Donegal County Council about the services.
