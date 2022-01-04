Funeral arrangements announced for the late Donal (Basil) Shiels

Tributes have been flowing onto social media following the sudden death of Donal (Basil) Shiels, 46, from Carrickataskin, Derrybeg. He passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital earlier this week.
Condolences are being paid to his wife Marie, his family, his friends and wider community by those who are deeply saddened by his death.
A former student of Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Dónal was very well known and respected in the wider community.
His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm this evening, Tuesday January 4.
Rosary on Tuesday and Wednesday night at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.
House private to family, neighbours and close friends.
Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday morning, January 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.
The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.
