Ferries cancelled to Arranmore Island due to weather

Ferries to the Island of Arranmore has been cancelled today due to inclement weather. Both ferries are understood to have been effected by the weather. The island and surrounding area has been hit by high winds and rain overnight.
The blue ferry has cancelled until further notice while the red ferry put a notice on social media saying: "Due to weather conditions our sailings are cancelled for today. Normal service will resume tomorrow Wednesday 5th. Please call our booking office on 074 95 42233."
The National Ambulance Service has confirmed that Donegal's fire and rescue service personnel can be deployed as first responders
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.