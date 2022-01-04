Condolences pour onto social media following heartbreaking Arranmore tragedy

Arranmore Island
Those associated with the Arranmore RNLI have expressed their sincere condolences to the family and friends of a young man who tragically lost his life at Leabgarrow, Arranmore, yesterday.
Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and close-knit island community have been pouring onto social media since the devastating news broke yesterday evening.
The island community has been greatly saddened by the tragedy. Strong winds and rain swept across the island last night and today. Ferry services have been cancelled as a result of the weather.
Earlier today, those from the RNLI said on social media: "Arranmore RNLI wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young man who tragically lost his life at Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island yesterday afternoon, despite the best efforts of the RNLI Crew, local GP, Ambulance medics, Rescue 118 and locals. Our thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken family and friends at this sad time, may he rest in peace."
The National Ambulance Service has confirmed that Donegal's fire and rescue service personnel can be deployed as first responders
