Glenties Community Development Group highlight issues with recycling facility

The Glenties Community Development Group have written to councillors in the local electoral area in a bid to highlight issues with the bottle banks on the church road.
Some local people believe that the site could be kept cleaner, that CCTV is needed and that many people use the site to get rid of waste that is not recyclable.
They have also written to the environmental section of Donegal County Council. The group have also highlighted the need for further works on the Church Road in order to ensure pedestrian safety.
