Hundreds of people attend the Funeral Mass of Daire Conlon

Hundreds of mourners attended the Funeral Mass of Daire Conlon, 18, which was held in St Crone’s Church on Arranmore, this morning. The 18-year-old student died after he got into difficulty while swimming off Leabgarrow beach on Monday, last.

Father John Boyce welcomed those who were present in St Crone’s Church, those who were gathered outside, and those who watched the Funeral Mass online.

At the beginning of Mass a football was brought to the altar to portray the great love that Daire had for the sport. Father John Boyce thanked people for their prayers for Daire and for those who have supported the family in any way during this difficult time.

The Mass was celebrated with beautiful songs and Irish traditional music.

During the prayers of the faithful, Daire, his grandmother Mary, his grandfather David and his auntie Dot were prayed for. Prayers were also offered for Daire’s family, his mother Clare, his father Derek, brothers Conor and Seán, uncles Niall and Noel and his grandfather Derek. The congregation also prayed for Daire’s many friends.

Daire was a sixth year student at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada where he would have sat the Leaving Certificate later this year. He was a very popular young man who was described as understanding and supportive by his peers.

The emergency services were also prayed for during the Mass, those who came to his assistance, the paramedics, the lifeboat crew, especially Conor Ward and Michael Bonner.

Islanders who could not be at home during this time have been posting messages of support online. Many were online during the Mass.

Suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dhíl.