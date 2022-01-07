Search

07 Jan 2022

Hundreds of people attend the Funeral Mass of Daire Conlon

Hundreds of people attend the Funeral Mass of Daire Conlon

Leaving cert student, Daire Conlon,18.

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Hundreds of mourners attended the Funeral Mass of Daire Conlon, 18, which was held in St Crone’s Church on Arranmore, this morning.  The 18-year-old student died after he got into difficulty while swimming off Leabgarrow beach on Monday, last. 

Teenager dies in drowning tragedy off Arranmore Island

It's understood drowning victim was swimming with a friend

Father John Boyce welcomed those who were present in St Crone’s Church, those who were gathered outside, and those who watched the Funeral Mass online. 

At the beginning of Mass a football was brought to the altar to portray the great love that Daire had for the sport. Father John Boyce thanked people for their prayers for Daire and for those who have supported the family in any way during this difficult time.  

The Mass was celebrated with beautiful songs and Irish traditional music.

During the prayers of the faithful, Daire, his grandmother Mary, his grandfather David and his auntie Dot were prayed for. Prayers were also offered for Daire’s family, his mother Clare, his father Derek, brothers Conor and Seán, uncles Niall and Noel and his grandfather Derek. The congregation also prayed for Daire’s many friends. 

Daire was a sixth year student at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada where he would have sat the Leaving Certificate later this year. He was a very popular young man who was described as understanding and supportive by his peers. 

The emergency services were also prayed for during the Mass, those who came to his assistance, the paramedics, the lifeboat crew, especially Conor Ward and Michael Bonner. 

Islanders who could not be at home during this time have been posting messages of support online. Many were online during the Mass.

Suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dhíl. 

Condolences pour onto social media following heartbreaking Arranmore tragedy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media