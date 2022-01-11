Donegal viewers play their part as one TV station sees a big rise in ratings

Donegal viewers played their part as TG4 ratings increased by 25% during Christmas 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

From Christmas Eve until New Year's Day, TG4 had an average daily share of 2.8% compared to 2.2% in 2020 according to official TAM Ireland/Nielsen figures. The average daily reach was 632,700 and the overall reach during the Christmas period was 1.87m.

On New Year's Day, TG4 had its highest audience share of 4.3%. New Year's Eve, St. Stephen's Day and Christmas Day all performed well with audience shares of 3.2%, 3.3% and 2.7% respectively.

The most watched programme was Rugbaí Beo on New Year's Day, where Connacht played Munster in the Sportsgrounds in Galway was watched by 118,000. A celebration of the best of Joe Dolan, Seo é Joe Dolan on New Year's Eve was watched by 109,000 people, and Opry Philomena @ 60 on December 28th was watched by 72,000.

New documentaries during Christmas proved very popular with viewers. The Christmas Day documentary about Irish actor Peter O'Toole - Réalta & Rógaire was watched by 70,000. Doireann Ní Ghlacáin granddaughter of Seán Ó Riada who fronted documentary Seán Ó Riada Mo Sheanathair to find out more about the iconic musician who passed away 50 years ago was watched by 60,000 and a tribute to Cork Ladies Football Manager Éamonn Ryan: An Máistir who passed away in 2020 was viewed by 51,000.

TG4's music offerings also drew in large numbers, The Saw Doctors - Sing a Powerful Song on St. Stephen's Day was watched by 72,000. Joe Burke - Ceiliúradh, a celebration of the East Galway accordion player who died in February 2021 was watched by 54,000 and the New Year's Eve countdown programme from Ráth Chairn Gaeltacht, presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Orla Ní Fhinneadha Fáilte 2022 attracted 58,000 viewers.