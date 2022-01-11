Search

11 Jan 2022

Donegal viewers play their part as one TV station sees a big rise in ratings

Donegal viewers play their part as one TV station sees a big rise in ratings

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal viewers played their part as TG4 ratings increased by 25% during Christmas 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.   

From Christmas Eve until New Year's Day, TG4 had an average daily share of 2.8% compared to 2.2% in 2020 according to official TAM Ireland/Nielsen figures.   The average daily reach was 632,700 and the overall reach during the Christmas period was 1.87m.  

On New Year's Day, TG4 had its highest audience share of 4.3%. New Year's Eve, St. Stephen's Day and Christmas Day all performed well with audience shares of 3.2%, 3.3% and 2.7% respectively.

The most watched programme was Rugbaí Beo on New Year's Day, where Connacht played Munster in the Sportsgrounds in Galway was watched by 118,000.  A celebration of the best of Joe Dolan, Seo é Joe Dolan on New Year's Eve was watched by 109,000 people, and Opry Philomena @ 60 on December 28th was watched by 72,000.

New documentaries during Christmas proved very popular with viewers. The Christmas Day documentary about Irish actor Peter O'Toole - Réalta & Rógaire was watched by 70,000.  Doireann Ní Ghlacáin granddaughter of Seán Ó Riada who fronted documentary Seán Ó Riada Mo Sheanathair to find out more about the iconic musician who passed away 50 years ago was watched by 60,000 and a tribute to Cork Ladies Football Manager Éamonn Ryan: An Máistir who passed away in 2020 was viewed by 51,000.  

TG4's music offerings also drew in large numbers, The Saw Doctors - Sing a Powerful Song on St. Stephen's Day was watched by 72,000.  Joe Burke - Ceiliúradh, a celebration of the East Galway accordion player who died in February 2021 was watched by 54,000 and the New Year's Eve countdown programme from Ráth Chairn Gaeltacht, presented by Dáithí Ó Sé and Orla Ní Fhinneadha Fáilte 2022 attracted 58,000 viewers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media