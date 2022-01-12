Search

12 Jan 2022

'A house will burn in Tory or in Arranmore as quickly as it will burn here'

Tory Island

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Proper fire services are needed on the islands before a serious incident takes place, councillors warned at the Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday. 

Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said that a fire engine is direly needed on Tory Island where the islanders use their own van in order to transport equipment when a fire starts. 

The matter was also raised by Sinn Féin Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh who supported Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig in his comments. 

Speaking in Irish, Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said it was ‘shameful’ that islanders have to use their own vehicle in these situations. 

“I propose that we write to the minister, to the government, to move from a red light to blue light,” he said. 

The Rosses-based councillor said that if that proposal were to be accepted they could get the equipment that was needed for the islands. 

“Myself and John have raised the issue about a fire engine on Tory on numerous occasions,” he said. 

A building is also needed where a fire engine can be kept. He said that the service in Arranmore. 

“A house will burn in Tory or in Arranmore as quickly as it will burn here,” he said. 

Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey supported the proposal. Independent Councillor Michael MacClafferty said that he 'was very much behind the idea of getting a fire service for the islands.'  

