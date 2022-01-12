Signs to be changed from English to Irish at Machaire Gathlán pier

Signs that were erected at the Machaire Gathlán in the English language will be taken down and changed and the names of the piers translated to the Irish language.
Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig raised the issue at a Glenties Municipal District which was held online on Tuesday.
Marine Engineer with Donegal County Council, Cathal MacSuibhne, said the signs were supplied from the Department of Marine. He said the names of the piers should be in Irish.
He said that the signs would be taken down and the name of the piers changed into the Irish language. All signs, in the future, he said, will have the pier names in Irish.
Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig also queried about a sign in relation to swimming not being allowed at the beach. Mr Mac Suibhne said that people are allowed to swim at the beach and that the sign in relation to swimming relates to the pier where boats dock.
