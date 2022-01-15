Search

15 Jan 2022

Work on Tory island slipway could cost up to €1m

Tory Island

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Works on the slipway at Tory Island could cost between €500,000 and €1m, an online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District heard on Tuesday.
The marine engineer with Donegal County Council, Cathal Mac Suibhne, told the meeting that an application has been made in relation to the design of the slipway on Tory Island to Roinn na Gaeltachta.

A design for the pier is needed and a foreshore licence must be sought to develop the much-needed slipway.
He said the slipway is working for the ferryboat to the island at present.
In answer to a question from Independent councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, Mr Mac Suibhne said that works to the pier could cost anything between €500,000 to €1million.
Mr Mac Suibhne said the slipway would work better if it was bigger and stretched further out into the sea.
The marine engineer said that the development on the island would allow the ferry boat more space when it is landing and departing.
Mr Mac Suibhne added that should the work be carried out the ferry would not have to depend as much on the tide as it comes to and from the island.

