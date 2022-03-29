Garda probe into the smashing of digger windows in Milford

Milford Garda Station
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the smashing of digger windows in Golan, Milford.
The windows of a Komatzu digger was smashed with a rock between Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24.
Gardaí say the digger was in use and was parked overnight.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to please contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060.
