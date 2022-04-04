Packie's Climb in memory of Maura yields excellent results

Packie's Climb in memory of Maura has yielded wonderful results for two worthy charities. Last month, between 250 and 300 people climbed Errigal in a bid to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and an halla mór in Dungloe.
The event, Packie's climb in memory of Maura, has raised thousands for both organisations.
Packie lost his loving and generous-hearted wife Maura to Motor Neurone Disease Association a year last Christmas so the event meant a lot to the Arranmore native.
The generosity of everyone on that warm day touched Packie's heart. The local GAA team Club CLG an Clochán Liath and the Strand Rovers, where Packie managed for a tenure, stood as guard of honour to him.
Packie McHugh and his wonderful team, Karl Wallace, Shaun Sharkey, Paul Duignam, Jim O'Donnell and Paddy McLaughlin presented two cheques in an halla mór in Dungloe on Sunday evening. The first cheque was for €8,190.01 for the halla mór and it was presented to Dessie McCarry and the second cheque was for €8,190.01 and it was presented to Frances Boyle for Motor Neuron Research.
