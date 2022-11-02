Search

02 Nov 2022

Fr Cathal Ó Gallchoir passes away in Minnesota

Funeral arrangements in Gaoth Dobhair will follow are to be confirmed following the news that Fr Cathal Ó Gallchoir died suddenly in the United States on Sunday

Fr Cathal Ó Gallchoir and his native Derrybeg

Reporter:

Alan Foley

02 Nov 2022 3:13 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The sudden death occurred on Sunday last of Fr Cathal Ó Gallchoir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota.

A native of Coitín, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Fr Cathal is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families. 

Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheain, and Mary, his sisters Meabha and Mairead, his nieces Sinead and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly. 

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota). 

Survived by seven brothers and two stepdaughters: Fr Sean (Gortahork), Maire (Dublin), Peter, Fr Colm (Killybegs), Noel and Olive (Gortahork), Paul and Gillian (Galway), Patricia and John (Kildare), Joe and Adrienne (Monaghan), and Ciaran and Eimear (Dublin).

His sudden death is a great loss to all his family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow with Kieran Roarty Funeral Director overseeing arrangements. 

