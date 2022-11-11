Lorry goes off road between Termon and Creeslough

An offload lorry on N56 between Termon and Creeslough means that traffic restrictions are currently in place.
"A lorry has veered off the road between Termon and Creeslough in the area of ‘the Gap’," a Garda spokesperon told DonegalLive. "Traffic restrictions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible or use an alternative route. Drive slowly and with caution."
Martina Cawley, Community Support Manager for Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, Family Carers Ireland and Athena Kelly, Netwatch Donegal Family Carer of the Year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.