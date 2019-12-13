WIN tickets to the Mike Denver Concert at the Great Northern Hotel

The Donegal Democrat is giving Mike Denver fans the chance of winning two tickets to his Donegal concert in 2010.

The talented performer will take to the stage in the Great Northern Hotel alongside a host of special guests.

Among the special guests will be Philomena Begley, Brendan Shine and Ray Lynam.

The concert will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 8pm.

To get your hand on a pair of winning tickets - buy a copy of this week's Donegal Democrat and answer this simple question; Name one of the guests with Mike Denver?

Cut out the section on page 35 and send post it on to us and we will pick a lucky winner.

Tickets are €30. You can call the Great Northern on 071 98 41204 or go to ticketmaster.ie to secure your tickets.