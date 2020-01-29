Save Our St. Joseph's Hospital Action Group to hold public meeting

Contact
St Joseph's Community Hospital
The Save Our St Joseph's Hospital Action Group will hold a public meeting in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey, at 3pm on Sunday February 2.
The group have undertaken a campaign to overturn the then government's decision of January 26, 2016 to drastically downscale St Joseph’s hospital.
The group want the services which are currently available at the hospital to remain in place and for the CNU, units and the hospital to be upgraded to a standard equal to that of the new hospital which will be built in Letterkenny.
They are seeking to continue caring for members of their own community at the hospital which has been the norm for over two centuries. They hope that all election candidates and current politicians will be in attendance at the meeting.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Bishop McGuckian has called on politicians to seek the most humane solutions to the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.