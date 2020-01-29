Save Our St. Joseph's Hospital Action Group to hold public meeting

The Save Our St Joseph's Hospital Action Group will hold a public meeting in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey, at 3pm on Sunday February 2.

The group have undertaken a campaign to overturn the then government's decision of January 26, 2016 to drastically downscale St Joseph’s hospital.



The group want the services which are currently available at the hospital to remain in place and for the CNU, units and the hospital to be upgraded to a standard equal to that of the new hospital which will be built in Letterkenny.

They are seeking to continue caring for members of their own community at the hospital which has been the norm for over two centuries. They hope that all election candidates and current politicians will be in attendance at the meeting.