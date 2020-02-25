Donegal GAA club to host quiz through the medium of Irish

Contact
Letterkenny Gaels Ladies GAA, in conjunction with Líonra Letterkenny, are holding a table-quiz through the medium of Irish.
The quiz will take place in Arena 7, Letterkenny on March 5 during Seachtain na Gaeilge.
The Gaels have a strong love for the Irish language with talented Scór acts and an Irish & Culture sub-committee dedicated to strengthening Irish within the club and community, headed by Bairbre Uí Chathail.
And native Irish speaker Aishling Ní Dhomhnaill, from Oilean Árainn Mhóir, has just taken over as secretary of the Ladies board.
All proceeds raised on the night will go towards the purchase of new equipment for the ladies teams.
There will be finger food, music and raffle at the interval.
Quiz questions will be learner friendly, for all levels of Irish and for all ages.
The quiz starts at 8.45pm, all welcome, €20 per table.
Bígí linn a cháirde.
