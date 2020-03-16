Enjoy a wonderful taste of Donegal drama as Dancing at Lughnasa graces the screen this evening

Contact
Sit back and let the cares of concerns of everyday life pass you by this evening as you enjoy 'Dancing at Lughnasa' on TG4 at 21:30.
Directed by Pat O'Connor, the period drama, based on the play by Brian Friel, starring Meryl Streep, Michael Gambon and Catherine McCormack.
The film tells the story of a boy raised by his mother and four sisters in 1930s Ireland. However, the simple ordered lives of the five women are thrown into turmoil by the appearance of their brother, an ailing missionary who comes home to die.
