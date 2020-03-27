Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

RTÉ confirm Ryan Tubridy will not present The Late Late Show due to 'persistent cough'

coronavirus covid-19

Miriam O'Callaghan

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Presenter Miriam O'Callaghan will stand in for Ryan Tubridy to present The Late Late Show tonight on RTÉ One.
Due to a "persistent cough", Ryan is adhering to Covid-19 best practice and staying away.

The regular host has missed some of his morning radio shows this week due to a cough. But Miriam, the regular PrimeTime host, is sure to be a more than capable stand-in.

"I'm delighted to be able to step in tonight and present the Late Late Show. We have to keep the show on the road. Best wishes to Ryan," said Miriam. 

Friday's The Late Late Show will pay tribute to the men and women of Ireland's National Frontline Services who have been bravely leading the fight to slow down and treat the spread of Coronavirus. Following what promises to be a very special opening segment at the top of the show, viewers around the country will be invited to join in a collective round of applause for our frontline service heroes.

Global superstar Hozier will launch an emergency on-air appeal for the ISPCC who are experiencing an upsurge in calls to Childline. Hozier will perform an exclusive set, live in studio, and promote a new initiative between ISPCC and RTÉ 2FM, where top Irish artists are performing across 2FM every night for a fortnight to raise funds. Caroline O'Sullivan from the ISPCC will be here with helpful advice for parents who are dealing with children affected by the current situation.

Lee Duffy, a young, fit and healthy League of Ireland footballer, will talk about about his harrowing experience when he contracted Coronavirus and was hospitalised. Luckily, Lee has now made a full recovery and will be in studio to issue a plea to the young people of Ireland to heed warnings regarding social gatherings. 

Mrs Brown's Boys stars Brendan O'Carroll and wife Jennifer Gibney will be talking via Skype link from Florida, and comedian Dara Ó Briain will join the show from London. Former Irish Rugby International Brian O'Driscoll will also be on the show, as well as legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday March 27th 2020 at 9.35pm 

Social: Follow The Late Late Show online:
Instagram @latelaterte
Twitter: @rtelatelateshow

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie