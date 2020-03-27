The highest rated country music show on TG4 television presented by our own Daniel O'Donnell returns to our screens on Tuesday

Hosted by the legendary Daniel O’ Donnell, this year’s weekly series of 'Opry le Daniel' will run for eight weeks.

Some of the biggest stars of American and Irish Country Music will grace the screen from the Millennium Forum, Derry.

The ‘Princess of American Country Music’ Georgette Jones, daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette who performs with Ireland’s favourite adopted son Robert Mizzell and Athenry’s J immy Buckley in a tribute show to the late George Jones in the first show of the series on Tuesday night at 9:30pm.

Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn and Leona Williams are two major country stars that fans can look forward to.

Niamh Lynn and Louise Morrissey also take to the stage for a celebration of Loretta’s songs and music.

A brand new format coming from Opry le Daniel this year and indeed, new to any music series, is the ‘Country Music Family’ show which introduces those musical family members who have never previously appeared on stage together for Television.

Here, we will introduce Brendan Quinn with his sons James and Stephen, Dominic Kirwan and sons Barry and Colm. Truly a great occasion for all of these family members.

Not forgetting those artists who kept the Irish country music scene alive during the disco era and to whom today’s generation of ‘jivers’ and ‘hoe-downers’ owe a massive thank-you, Opry le Daniel are bringing you ‘Classic Country’ artists John Hogan, Kathy Durkin, Shawn Cuddy and the inimitable Gloria.

The world famous Isla Grant from the Scottish borders, an entertainer who’s country and folk-tinged singing has brought her a worldwide audience is sure to get toes tapping.

Finishing the series is the legendary Charlie Pride.

The series of Opry le Daniel will broadcast on TG4 from March 31st at 9:30pm and repeated every Saturday night at 8:25pm.