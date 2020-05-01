Five questions Ryan Tubridy should ask Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the Late Late Show tonight

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appears on the Late Late Show tonight with Ryan Tubridy on RTE.

Here are five questions about the Covid-19 crisis Ryan should ask the Taoiseach during the one on one interview.

As an island nation, we started with an inherent advantage in stopping the spread of Covid-19 to our shores but were we too slow to police our borders and restrict travel to Ireland?

Should we have imposed mandatory 14 day self isolation on people returning from areas with outbreaks sooner?

Why did the situation in nursing homes and community residential settings get so tragically out of control with almost 60% of all deaths coming in these settings?

Why have we not hit the government's own target for testing and is this the main reason that restrictions are not being lifted?

Have decades of under-investment in the health service exacerbated the current problems faced by the country during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Picture This, the Irish band of the moment, who recently performed at the One World: Together At Home concert, will also be in studio to perform a number of songs, as well as discuss their support of the work of children's hospice, The LauraLynn Foundation.

Lenny Abrahamson's onscreen adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, Normal People, has been garnering rave reviews since hitting screens this week, and actor Paul Mescal will be chatting to Ryan about being catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Conall, as well as those sex scenes.

In March of this year, Laois couple Niall and Aisling Donoher launched an online campaign to raise €2 million needed for their one-year-old son, Dan, to receive life-saving treatment. In just 50 days, and with the support of the kind people of Ireland and the GAA community, they reached their goal. Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O'Shea and Kieran Donaghy, will chat to Ryan about how the GAA community has pulled together during the current crisis.

Ryan will also catch up with Tom Cullen, the little boy who stole hearts with his Nanny Pat on The Late Late Toy Show last November. With children the length and breadth of the country desperately missing their grandparents, Tom too is very much missing seeing his dear grandmother and will talk about how they are keeping in touch.



