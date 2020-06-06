Mammoth effort continues on Donegal mountain to raise funds and support for Donegal baby's plight

Three strong-willed and good-hearted Donegal men continue their climb to raise awareness, funds and generate support for Donegal baby Livie Mulhern.

Livie is a beautiful young nine-month-old baby from Donegal town. She was recently diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and urgently needs surgery in the USA which will cost over two million dollars - a figure that is cost-prohibitive to the vast majority of Irish parents.

However, without this treatment, Livie’s condition will deteriorate and it would be unlikely she would survive past her second birthday.

There has been an outpouring of support for the wee baby.

Livie’s story struck a chord with James McGroary, Kevin McBrearty and Aaron Kyles who decided they would scale Carnaween Mountain in Letterbarrow twenty times over 48 hours, which is actually in excess of the total height of Mount Everest.

The climb continues amidst changing weather conditions.

Speaking in relation to the changing weather conditions, James McGroary said: "Not a bother, we're all used to it - at least it will keep the midges away."

This Sunday afternoon at around 2pm the boys will complete their epic journey.