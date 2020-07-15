The Donegal Gaeltacht being showcased to a national audience

It is hoped that by the end of the summer that a new Visit Gaeltacht website will be launched that will promote all Gaeltacht regions nationally.

Work will be carried out with Udáras na Gaeltachta preparing content on the Donegal Gaeltacht areas and islands.

Subjects covered will include beaches, cycling and walking routes, driving routes, attractions, archaeological sites, festivals and Irish language courses.