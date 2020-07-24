A magical Donegal setting for a unique production of Alice in Wonderland

Using the backdrop of Murvagh Forest located on the Murvagh peninsula in south Donegal, audiences will be immersed down the rabbit hole after Alice and she struggles to come to terms with the new world around her.

Eager to find her way home, she encounters a particularly-unhelpful cheshire cat, a wildly silly socially distant Mad Hatter’s Tea party and a tyrant queen who sees Alice as a real threat to her crown.

This quirky adaptation of Lewis Carrol’s classic novel is for children and adults alike.

A spokesperson for the group behind this production said: “As freelance theatre artists, we’ve lost all of our work for the remainder of the year due to Covid-19 and, in an effort to keep adapting, we decided to respond by coming together to create a piece of theatre that utilises the beautiful outdoor spaces we have on our doorstep in the north west.

“Abiding by all necessary HSE guidelines, we invite audiences to come as a group and sit together in one of our carefully-designed audience plots.”

Group tickets are €20 (max 2 people) and €40 (max 4 people) and are available online only via https://hawkswell.ticketsolve.com/shows

Please note that the venue is not wheelchair accessible.

The production is suitable for children aged 6+

Playwright: Chloë Murphy

Director/Designer: Sinéad O’Donnell Carey

Creative producer: SJ Woods

Stage Manager/assistant designer: Jessica Bruen

Actors: Miriam Needham, Catriona Williams, Sean Donegan & Roger McCarrick

Image: Diarmuid O’Flaherty