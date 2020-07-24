Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A magical Donegal setting for a unique production of Alice in Wonderland

‘Alice’ as you have never seen it before

Alice in Wonderland

A socially distant adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic set against a magical Donegal backdrop

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Using the backdrop of Murvagh Forest located on the Murvagh peninsula in south Donegal, audiences will be immersed down the rabbit hole after Alice and she struggles to come to terms with the new world around her. 

Eager to find her way home, she encounters a particularly-unhelpful cheshire cat, a wildly silly socially distant Mad Hatter’s Tea party and a tyrant queen who sees Alice as a real threat to her crown. 

This quirky adaptation of Lewis Carrol’s classic novel is for children and adults alike. 

A spokesperson for the group behind this production said: “As freelance theatre artists, we’ve lost all of our work for the remainder of the year due to Covid-19 and, in an effort to keep adapting, we decided to respond by coming together to create a piece of theatre that utilises the beautiful outdoor spaces we have on our doorstep in the north west. 

“Abiding by all necessary HSE guidelines, we invite audiences to come as a group and sit together in one of our carefully-designed audience plots.”

Group tickets are €20 (max 2 people) and €40 (max 4 people) and are available online only via https://hawkswell.ticketsolve.com/shows 

Please note that the venue is not wheelchair accessible. 

The production is suitable for children aged 6+

Playwright: Chloë Murphy 

Director/Designer: Sinéad O’Donnell Carey 

Creative producer: SJ Woods 

Stage Manager/assistant designer: Jessica Bruen 

Actors: Miriam Needham, Catriona Williams, Sean Donegan & Roger McCarrick 

Image: Diarmuid O’Flaherty

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie