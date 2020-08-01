Donegal people encouraged to take part in National Heritage Week which takes place from Saturday, August 15 to Sunday, August 23

The National Heritage Week which takes place from Saturday, August 15 to Sunday, August 23 will be different this year due to the restrictions in relation to Covid-19.

This year's theme is ‘Heritage & Education: Learning from Our Heritage’ and people are being encouraged to investigate the heritage on their doorstep, to learn a traditional skill or to explore the heritage of education.

The Heritage Council is inviting people, heritage organisations and community groups to register and undertake projects on the natural, built and cultural heritage that culminate during Heritage Week. Online registration of projects is open on the Heritage Week website (www.heritageweek.ie) and all projects registered for Heritage Week will be considered for the National Heritage Week Awards including a special County Heritage Award for every county.

People are encouraged to register projects by Tuesday, August 4 but projects can be registered right up until Heritage Week.

There are a variety of on-line resources to support projects which will assist people with undertaking research, presenting projects, recording video and audio, making a podcast, hosting virtual events and running social media campaigns.

Three broad sub-themes have been identified for projects under the overall theme of ‘Learning from Our Heritage’, they are:

§ Heritage on your doorstep (such as projects to research and collect local knowledge about an archaeological monument, landmark building, heritage site, local customs or traditions, landscape features or stories from the local community).

§ Share or re-learn a traditional skill (such as projects that explore forgotten or overlooked skills with a view to sharing them among younger generations such as crafts, skills or trades that a community was previously well-known for; investigate traditional remedies unique to a locality which were used to treat common aches and pains; and research traditional food recipes, preparation or preservation methods throughout the ages).

§ The heritage of education (such as projects exploring the history of an old school; investigating the 1930s Schools’ Folklore Collection; better understanding the role of a local hedge school or monastic settlement; and interrogating how the experience of going to school has evolved over time).

Heritage projects can be showcased during National Heritage Week by means such as online talks, exhibitions, videos, podcasts, slideshow presentations, blogs, media coverage, dedicated websites, social media coverage or small, restricted social gatherings that comply with official public health advice.

The Heritage Council will provide advice and online training about the ways in which your project can be showcased. The most engaging projects will be featured on the Heritage Week website during National Heritage Week.

National Heritage Week is coordinated by The Heritage Council and Local Authority Heritage Officers with support from the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht.

Further information on how to get involved in National Heritage Week is available online at www.heritageweek.ie , via e-mail at heritageweek@heritagecouncil. ie or by telephone at 1850 200 878