Donegal Champs all set for Virtual Fleadh 2020

Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann was set to take place in Mullingar this year, but despite the pandemic and the fleadh being put off until 2021, an unmissable virtual celebration will take place this week on TG4 to feature Donegal's champion dancers on virtual Fleadh2020.

Fleadh 2020, a four-night celebration, will take place from from tonight Thursday, August 6 until Sunday, August 9 and will feature our very own Ailbhe and Seoda Wang from the Mc Nelis Cunningham School of Dance.

These young ladies have won countless trophies and medals and recently made a massive impression when they danced with David Geaney from Dingle on his own virtual show on Facebook.