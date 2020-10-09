Artists from all backgrounds and disciplines invited to apply for the Donegal County Council Artists’ Bursary Scheme

Individual artists from all disciplines are invited to apply for the Donegal County Council Artist's Bursary Scheme.

The professional artists may apply for assistance towards art projects which are ongoing or proposed.

The scheme is designed to support individual artists at any stage of their career to sustain and further their practice.

The objective of the Scheme is to facilitate artists in the development or the completion of specific bodies or programmes of work.

It will support artists to sustain and develop their practice through the research, design, creation and presentation of events, performances, exhibitions and other artistic projects.

In particular, and with regard the current restrictive Covid 19 environment, the scheme aims to support artists who may be thinking about new ways of working and of reaching the public with their work. It is designed to assist artists to stabilize their existing activity while looking to the future.

Please go to the Donegal County Council website where you can read the guidelines and locate the application form.

The closing date for the receipt of completed applications is 4.30pm, Friday, October 23, 2020. Applications received after that deadline cannot be accepted.