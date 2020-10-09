Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Artists from all backgrounds and disciplines invited to apply for the Donegal County Council Artists’ Bursary Scheme

Closing date for  the receipt of completed applications is 4.30pm, Friday, October 23

Donegal County Council

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Individual artists from all disciplines are invited to apply for the Donegal County Council Artist's Bursary Scheme. 

The professional artists may apply for assistance towards art projects which are ongoing or proposed. 

The scheme is designed to support individual artists at any stage of their career to sustain and further their practice.

The objective of the Scheme is to facilitate artists in the development or the completion of specific bodies or programmes of work.

It will support artists to sustain and develop their practice through the research, design, creation and presentation of events, performances, exhibitions and other artistic projects.

In particular, and with regard the current restrictive Covid 19 environment, the scheme aims to support artists who may be thinking about new ways of working and of reaching the public with their work. It is designed to assist artists to stabilize their existing activity while looking to the future.

Please go to the Donegal County Council website where you can read the guidelines and locate the application form. 

The closing date for  the receipt of completed applications is 4.30pm, Friday, October 23, 2020. Applications received after that deadline cannot be  accepted. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie