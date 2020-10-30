Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

President Micheál D. Ó hUigínn to launch new English Irish dictionary today as part of Oireachtas na Samhna

Chief editor of new dictionary, Pádraig Ó Mianáin, has strong Gaoth Dobhair affiliations

President Micheál D. Ó hUigínn to launch new English Irish dictionary today as part of Oireachtas na Samhna

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

As part of Oireachtas na Samhna, the President Micheál D. Ó hUigínn will launch the Concise English-Irish Dictionary officially this afternoon, at 1pm.

The chief editor, Pádraig Ó Mianáin, on the new dictionary has strong Gaoth Dobhair affiliations.

The English-Irish dictionary is the first to be published in over half a century. The last Irish-English dictionary 'Debhaldraithe' was published in 1959.

Irish language expert Pádraig Ó Mianáin grew up in the Gaoth Dobhair area and is an ardent supporter of the Irish language. He is also the editor of the online dictionary focal.ie which has been available for a number of years.
The New English-Irish Dictionary project is being undertaken by Foras na Gaeilge.
Mr Ó Mianáin said it took around 12 years to complete the dictionary.
He said the challenge the team faced while compiling the book was what words to use and what words not to include.
He said the dictionary was produced for people who prefer books to searching online.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie