President Micheál D. Ó hUigínn to launch new English Irish dictionary today as part of Oireachtas na Samhna

As part of Oireachtas na Samhna, the President Micheál D. Ó hUigínn will launch the Concise English-Irish Dictionary officially this afternoon, at 1pm.

The chief editor, Pádraig Ó Mianáin, on the new dictionary has strong Gaoth Dobhair affiliations.

The English-Irish dictionary is the first to be published in over half a century. The last Irish-English dictionary 'Debhaldraithe' was published in 1959.

Irish language expert Pádraig Ó Mianáin grew up in the Gaoth Dobhair area and is an ardent supporter of the Irish language. He is also the editor of the online dictionary focal.ie which has been available for a number of years.

The New English-Irish Dictionary project is being undertaken by Foras na Gaeilge.

Mr Ó Mianáin said it took around 12 years to complete the dictionary.

He said the challenge the team faced while compiling the book was what words to use and what words not to include.

He said the dictionary was produced for people who prefer books to searching online.