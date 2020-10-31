Fancy a spooky and fun Halloween treat from An Grianán Theatre?

An Grianán Theatre has a spooky and fun Halloween treat for family audiences this weekend. They have recorded a performance of Louise Connaghan’s original show The Morrigan which you can watch online.

The Ancient Irish Gods and Goddesses have been roused from their slumber! This clown…ahem…goddess must find a way back to the Otherworld but before she does, she wants to know what on earth has been happening since she last walked it.

Just go to angrianan.com, follow the booking link, book your ticket, you only need one ticket per household and choose to pay what you can, and they’ll send you details on how to watch the show.

First presented for Culture Night 2020, The Morrigan is a high energy show with slapstick comedy suitable for all the family, written and performed by Louise Conaghan, who you may remember from Manny Man Does The History of Ireland, .

Pay What you Can means you can pay as much or as little as you like, the suggested donation is €5 but you can watch it for free too.