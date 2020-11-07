Tom Crean at An Grianán - the show must go on!

An Grianán Theatre had originally booked Aidan Dooley to perform his multi award winning show Tom Crean in the theatre on Wednesday, November 11 but tightening Covid-19 restrictions meant a performance in front of an audience was no longer possible.

But the show will go on! You can now watch a livestream of the show in the comfort of your own home on Wednesday, tickets are only €10 and can be got from angrianan.com.

How does the live stream work? You book a ticket online. You only need one ticket no matter how many of you are watching it together. You will then receive a reply by email. In the email is a clickable link to the show.

The show will be available to watch between 7pm and 11pm on the night, it’s just over 90 minutes long.

Tom Crean, the intrepid Antarctic explorer and one of Ireland’s unsung heroes, is brought to life in this dramatic and humorous solo performance by Aidan Dooley.

Crean’s story is a testament of human fortitude against all the elements of the Antarctic, his 36 mile, solitary trek to base camp during the Terra Nova expedition to rescue his comrades Teddy Evans and William Lashly has been described by Antarctic historians as “the finest feat of individual heroism from the entire age of exploration”. He was subsequently awarded the Albert Medal for his bravery.

“This magnificent revelation of a fascinating character simply compels a standing ovation” - Gerry Colgan, The Irish Times.