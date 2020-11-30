Photograph of Owey Island kayaking wins judging panel over in Discover Donegal photography competition

More than one thousand people entered the Discover Donegal What's on your Doorstep Photography Competition which was run by Donegal Tourism this year. There was an exceptionally high standard of entries with 1,200 people entering the hotly contested photographic competition.

All the photos received were evaluated by the area of Donegal they were taken in. The best photo taken in each Municipal District will receive a €100 voucher for a Donegal Hotel and the overall winner will receive a Canon Camera.

The overall winner is overall winner of the competition is Sinead McCahey with her photograph, Kayaking at Owey Island.

The best photo taken in the Donegal Municipal District goes to John Carver for his stunning photograph of Tullan Strand, Bundoran.

Naoise O'Baoill wins the best photo taken in the Glenties Municipal District with his photograph of Gaoth Dobhair Harbour.

The best photo taken in the Inishowen Municipal District was of Grianán Aileach and was captivated by Lee Morrow. Treasa G Frazer wins the best photograph in the Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District with her stunning photograph of Lough Salt.

The best photo taken in the Stranorlar Municipal District was of Trusk Lough and taken by Bronagh Marnie.

Speaking about the Discover What’s on your Doorstep Photography Competition, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Rena Donaghey said “Donegal has some of the most beautiful scenery and exciting attractions in the country and all the entries have served to highlight this even further. With entries coming from all across Europe it is clear that so many people love our county and what we have to offer. I want to congratulate everyone who participated in the competition and in

particular the winners. I look forward to a time when we can all start discovering more of what is on

offer here on our doorstep in Donegal .’’

To see all of the winning photos visit our website www.govisitdonegal.com