Batten down the hatches as new weathermen set to brew up a storm on TG4

A Gortahork man who enjoys spending time with his family on Tory island is set to become a weatherman at TG4.

Darren Ó Dubhgáin from Gort an Choirce, in the parish of Chloich Cheann Fhaola has been working as a social media co-ordinator with the stations children programme Cúla4. He is now moving from working behind the scenes to front of camera.

Darren attended Scoil Chnoc Na Naomh national school followed by Pobalscoil Chloich Cheann Fhaola. He studied in National University of Ireland, Galway during which he achieved a BA in Gaeilge and German and an MA in Professional Media Practice.

Speaking in relation to his work in TG4 Darren said: “It’s unbelievable and I’m really enjoying it! I never thought I’d have the opportunity to work in my native language as a weather presenter on TG4.”

More than anything else, Darren loves spending time with his family on Tory Island. There’s nothing he enjoys more than going to Tory when he has the chance and to enjoy the music, the craic, the company and the beauty of the island.

Donncha Ó Murchú from Kilmacud, in Dublin has also joined TG4’s weather team. He attended Coláiste Eoin before going to UCD to study Irish and history. Irish has very much been at the core of everything he has done since leaving school. He spent a couple of years teaching the language, before heading off to Montana, in the States, to promote Irish language and culture in the University of Montana, in the city of Missoula. When he came home, he took on the role of social media coordinator with Molscéal, in TG4.

Aimsir TG4 provides the Irish weather service through Irish. Three linear bulletins are broadcast each day and there are more on the station’s website TG4.ie/aimsir as well as its own social media on Twitter @AimsirTG4. The weather service is provided by New Zealand based Metraweather, using the Weatherscape XT graphics system and supported by their Meteorology team. Every dialect can be heard on Aimsir TG4. The presenters also do the continuity for the station as well as the social media. TG4 presenters are the faces and voices of the station. Previous TG4 Weather Presenters such as Dáithí Ó Sé, Síle Seoige, Páidí Ó Lionáird, Aoife Ní Thuairisg and Ailbhe Ó Monacháin continue to be familiar faces on our TV screens.