Campaign underway to raise much-needed funds for Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair

A campaign is underway to raise much-needed funding for the only Irish language theatre in the country that is situated in the heart of the Gaeltacht. Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair which was re-opened in March 2017 is in dire need of financial aid due to the financial difficulties sustained since the onset of Covid-19.

The gofundme page states: “Like all sectors of the community Covid-19 has caused difficulties in many aspects of our lives and the Amharclann is no exception. Since March the theatre doors have been closed and the majority of our sustainable income comes from ticket sales.

“But even with the doors closed we have tried to reach out to our community, you and those like you who have an interest in the Irish language, culture and arts, by making the transition to social media.

“But to record performances requires funding and the usual bills, ie. electricity, insurance, upkeep and maintainance are still to be paid.”

The hope is to raise €5,000 and is firmly hoped that they will reach and possibly supersede their goal.

The theatre was officially opened by the actress Siobhan Mc Kenna in 1961. The stage of the amharclann is one who has been traversed by some famous and well known traditional actors and traditions Irish musicians and singers amongst which are Enya, Clannad, Altan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Gavin Ó Fearraigh, Seán Mac Fhionnghaile, Aodh Óg Duibheannaigh and Niall Mac Eamharcaigh, Eoghain Mac Giolla Bhríghde to name but a few. The actor, writer and director Tomás Mac Giolla Bhríghde spent many years writing, acting and directing for the theatre.

The venue re-opened in March, 2017 and during the opening week, huge audiences enjoyed the first pantomime to take to the stage in around four decades. From that moment on more and more great productions took to the stage - many of which were sold out. Bands from across the country and further afield performed on the stage. The theatre was greatly enjoyed as a social outlet by people from the area and surrounding areas in the evening. During the day, many people gathered in the wonderful eaterie, which sits at the front of the building, to enjoy lovely food and coffee with friends. The eaterie offers a spectacular panoramic view of the islands and the beach. People can also enjoy refreshments in the area before going into the theatre to enjoy a play.

To donate please click here.